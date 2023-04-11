Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384,431 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 111,188 shares during the period. Shell accounts for about 1.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $21,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Shell by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Shell by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

