Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT Lowered to $164.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $185.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.60.

JKHY stock opened at $148.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

