Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.4% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 97.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.