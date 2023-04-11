Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 81,129 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,129 shares during the period. LKQ makes up 1.3% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of LKQ worth $23,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 300.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 417.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 78.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1,874.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LKQ opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $59.33.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,473,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,806,932.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.