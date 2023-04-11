Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MUI opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

