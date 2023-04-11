Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202,668 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 369,828 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares comprises 1.7% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Huntington Bancshares worth $31,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

