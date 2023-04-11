Foundry Partners LLC Has $21.41 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.09% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $21,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

