Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price to $7.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. Repay has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $582.11 million, a P/E ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Repay Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Repay by 5,518.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.