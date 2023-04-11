Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price to $7.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.
Repay Stock Performance
Shares of RPAY stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. Repay has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $582.11 million, a P/E ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 0.96.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.
