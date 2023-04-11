MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $344.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $341.00 to $344.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.64.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $335.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.90. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.