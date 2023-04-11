148,199 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,500,000. Darden Restaurants accounts for approximately 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $151.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.90. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,611 shares of company stock worth $15,627,110. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

