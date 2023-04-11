Morgan Stanley Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $208.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $208.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.42.

CME stock opened at $192.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.00. CME Group has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $242.66.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

