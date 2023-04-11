Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $5.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Marqeta’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

