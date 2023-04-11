Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IONS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of IONS opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The business’s revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $177,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

