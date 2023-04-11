Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for 1.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $21,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HII opened at $209.68 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.18.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.22.

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

