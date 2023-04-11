Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $105.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.27.

Shares of SYNA opened at $101.97 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $172.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 411.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Synaptics by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

