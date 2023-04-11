Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,461 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 199.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after buying an additional 2,333,583 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 178.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

