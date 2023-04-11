Foundry Partners LLC Invests $16.50 Million in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 320,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,504,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Molson Coors Beverage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

NYSE:TAP opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

