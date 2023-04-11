Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $15,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Biogen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Biogen by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Biogen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $282.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.64 and a 200 day moving average of $277.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

