Foundry Partners LLC Makes New $15.68 Million Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 283,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,675,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 177.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,333,000 after buying an additional 1,152,207 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 864.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after buying an additional 1,012,720 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after acquiring an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 627.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

NYSE:CCEP opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.