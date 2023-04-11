Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $14,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 842 shares of company stock valued at $128,417 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $149.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $215.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

