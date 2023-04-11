W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,995 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.81%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

