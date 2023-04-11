Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,783,000 after buying an additional 544,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,108,000 after buying an additional 277,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,208,000 after buying an additional 560,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,005,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

NYSE CF opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

