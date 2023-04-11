Foundry Partners LLC Has $8.88 Million Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,682 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 66,870 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 326,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 171,029 shares during the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AGI opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

