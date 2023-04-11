Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Stock Performance

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.59.

Shares of C stock opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

