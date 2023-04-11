Foundry Partners LLC Sells 5,989 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 319,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Associated Banc by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Associated Banc by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASB. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Associated Banc Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

