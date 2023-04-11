The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,027 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Mosaic worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 17.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.