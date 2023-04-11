American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. American Financial Group has a one year low of $113.85 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.25.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.