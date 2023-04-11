Foundry Partners LLC Sells 17,678 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,678 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Hancock Whitney worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

