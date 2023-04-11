Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 75,644 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Enerplus worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 587,999 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 291,885 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,404,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 478,275 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 2,503.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERF. Barclays began coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Enerplus had a return on equity of 85.10% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.74%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

