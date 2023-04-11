Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:UNVR opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.