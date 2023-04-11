Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 3,290 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Eagle Materials worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $203,691.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $152.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.