Foundry Partners LLC Sells 2,340 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 26.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $108.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

