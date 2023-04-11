Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,346 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of F.N.B. worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 284,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.