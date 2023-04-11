Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $8.63 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $42.93 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $8.63 or 0.00028653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023443 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018447 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,123.65 or 0.99973491 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.68822103 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $43,254,336.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

