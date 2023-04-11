Ethereum Market Capitalization Hits $230.89 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $230.89 billion and $10.07 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,916.75 or 0.06361263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00060955 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00037554 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

