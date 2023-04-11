Ultra Trading 33% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Ultra has a total market cap of $95.23 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.3124141 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,486,933.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

