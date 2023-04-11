Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires 5,272 Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 156,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,380 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4,856.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 39,388 shares in the last quarter.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of KSM opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

See Also

