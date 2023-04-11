Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut Adient from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

ADNT stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 2.76. Adient has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth about $30,407,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,951,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,589,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

