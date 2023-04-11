Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.