Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 190.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,828 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

