Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,305 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 435,620 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,261.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 226,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 61,438 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,986,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $194.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

