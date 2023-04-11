Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,361 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

