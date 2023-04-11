Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 2,792 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 9.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $21,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $203.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $226.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.70.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

