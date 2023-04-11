iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 4.1% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

