EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.22. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

