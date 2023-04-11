Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $175.75 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $204.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average of $180.16.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
