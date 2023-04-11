BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,417 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 16.1% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.81% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $18,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,636,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $89,560,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 716.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,087,000 after buying an additional 1,266,447 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,134,000. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,876,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

