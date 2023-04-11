Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,061 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,741 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.94. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

