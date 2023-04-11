Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $73,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after purchasing an additional 491,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $41,938,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.
American Water Works Stock Performance
AWK opened at $151.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.
About American Water Works
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.
