Nadler Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $92,394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after purchasing an additional 441,234 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $32,746,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 38.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 902,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,927,000 after buying an additional 250,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $133.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

